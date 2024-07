Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office said it would not comment on "the domestic political situation in another country," after U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.An official at the top office on Monday declined to comment on the situation but said support inside the U.S. for the South Korea-U.S. alliance is nonpartisan, adding that Seoul will continue to closely cooperate with Washington to further develop their "global comprehensive strategic alliance."On Sunday, Biden announced that he was ending his reelection campaign with around three months left until voting, amid rising concerns over his alleged cognitive decline.In a letter posted to social media, Biden said while deciding not to accept his party's nomination, he intends to focus all energy on duties as president for the remainder of his term.He then expressed full support and endorsement for U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to be the new Democratic nominee.