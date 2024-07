Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered government ministries to make every effort to strengthen the nation's nuclear power plant ecosystem, after the Czech Republic selected Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) as the preferred bidder for its multibillion-dollar nuclear plant project.According to presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon, Yoon issued the order during a meeting with his aides on Monday.The spokesperson added that the president is considering sending a special envoy to the Czech Republic.Last week, the Czech government announced the South Korean state-run company had been picked as the preferred bidder as it seeks to build up to four new nuclear reactors.