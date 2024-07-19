Biggest Wave of Summer Travel Expected from July 27 to Aug. 2

Photo : YONHAP News

The largest number of travelers during this summer holiday season are heading to destinations along the east coast, by car, between late July and early August.According to a survey conducted by the Korea Transport Institute on nine-thousand-770 households late last month, 48-point-nine percent of respondents said they were planning a vacation. Among them, 76-point-six percent were preparing domestic trips, while 23-point-four percent were looking to travel overseas.The largest portion of 19-point-two percent of total respondents said they were planning to leave for vacation between July 27 and August 2, followed by 12-point-two percent who planned to take off from August 10 to 16.Of the domestic travel destinations, 25-point-one percent cited areas along the east coast, 17-point-nine percent targeted the south coast, eleven-point-three percent were headed for the west coast, and ten percent the southernmost island of Jeju.With 81-point-seven percent of potential travelers likely to use passenger vehicles, the transport ministry has designated July 25 through August 11 as a "special traffic countermeasures period," subject to expansion of public transportation, reinforced traffic safety and increased public convenience.