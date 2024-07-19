Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Biggest Wave of Summer Travel Expected from July 27 to Aug. 2

Written: 2024-07-22 15:50:37Updated: 2024-07-22 18:49:20

Biggest Wave of Summer Travel Expected from July 27 to Aug. 2

Photo : YONHAP News

The largest number of travelers during this summer holiday season are heading to destinations along the east coast, by car, between late July and early August.

According to a survey conducted by the Korea Transport Institute on nine-thousand-770 households late last month, 48-point-nine percent of respondents said they were planning a vacation. Among them, 76-point-six percent were preparing domestic trips, while 23-point-four percent were looking to travel overseas.

The largest portion of 19-point-two percent of total respondents said they were planning to leave for vacation between July 27 and August 2, followed by 12-point-two percent who planned to take off from August 10 to 16.

Of the domestic travel destinations, 25-point-one percent cited areas along the east coast, 17-point-nine percent targeted the south coast, eleven-point-three percent were headed for the west coast, and ten percent the southernmost island of Jeju.

With 81-point-seven percent of potential travelers likely to use passenger vehicles, the transport ministry has designated July 25 through August 11 as a "special traffic countermeasures period," subject to expansion of public transportation, reinforced traffic safety and increased public convenience.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >