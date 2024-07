Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea continued its hostile rhetoric against South Korea and the United States ahead of the 71st anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice Agreement.In an article carried by the North's state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper on Monday, Pyongyang slammed what it called an ongoing war of aggression by Seoul and Washington that started with the South Korea-U.S. joint military exercise in 1954.The article criticized the joint military exercises between the two allies, saying that South Korea and the U.S. are crossing the "red line of a new global nuclear war without hesitation."It further warned that the North Korean regime has stockpiled "a powerful nuclear deterrent and absolute power that can end the prolonged war permanently."North Korea has long claimed July 27, 1953, the day of the signing of the armistice agreement, as "Victory Day" over the United States, which started with an illegal invasion by the South.