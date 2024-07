Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok was found to have reprimanded the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office Lee Chang-soo for failing to brief him in advance about the questioning of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.According to legal circles, the top prosecutor was briefed by Lee Chang-soo on Monday on how prosecutors questioned the first lady over graft and stock manipulation allegations at a third location other than the prosecutor's office and how they briefed the prosecutor general some ten hours after the questioning began.In the briefing, Lee Chang-soo repeatedly apologized for belatedly informing the top prosecutor on the questioning of the first lady.After being briefed, the prosecutor general instructed the inspection department of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office(SPO) to get to the bottom of the latest incident.An official from the SPO assessed that Lee issued the order with the intent to get the facts straight before taking measures.