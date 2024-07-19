24 Teachers Handed over to Prosecution for Selling CSAT-related Qs to Private Institutions

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have handed over to the prosecution some 20 in-service teachers who are suspected of creating questions related to the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) and selling them to private education institutions.The Korean National Police Agency said Monday that after looking into 24 cases, it booked 69 teachers and officials of private education institutions.Of that total, the agency handed over 24 teachers to the prosecution, including eleven who were charged with violating the anti-graft law.One of those teachers was found to have pocketed 254 million won or around 183 thousand dollars in return for providing CSAT-related questions to private institutions between April 2019 and last November.Police believe that the latest cases are not the result of an organized system which involves professional brokers.According to the police, in order for in-service teachers to take part in the CSAT or the exam’s mock test as an examiner, they are required to submit materials stipulating that they had not participated in writing commercial exam preparation books for the CSAT in the last three years.The police said the accused teachers were found to have taken part in preparing for the CSATs by submitting false materials and thus hiding the fact that they had taken part in writing exam preparation books.