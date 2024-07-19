Russia's Top Prosecutor Visits N. Korea for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has made an official visit to North Korea, marking another milestone in relations between Pyongyang and Moscow.The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement that Krasnov was greeted by representatives of North Korea’s Central Prosecutor’s Office when he arrived in Pyongyang on Monday.Russian and North Korean prosecutors have been maintaining relations since they signed a cooperation agreement in December 2010, but this visit marks the first by a top Russian prosecutor to North Korea.According to Russia's TASS news agency, Krasnov met with Kim Chol-won, his North Korean counterpart, and signed an updated cooperation agreement between the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia and the North Korean Central Prosecutor's Office as well as a cooperation program between the two offices for 2024-2026.Under the agreement, the two sides will collaborate on countering crimes in information and communication technologies, including those committed with the use of digital currency and digital financial assets.They will also cooperate in efforts to counter corruption and other official crimes, as well as environmental offenses.The two countries have been upgrading their relationship since last month after a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years.