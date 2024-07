Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold talks in Tokyo on Sunday.Seoul’s defense ministry said on Monday that defense minister Shin Won-sik will hold discussions with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Lloyd Austin and Minoru Kihara, at Japan’s defense ministry in Tokyo.The defense chiefs will assess North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and the regional security situation and discuss how to coordinate their response measures. The three sides will also discuss ways to enhance security cooperation and institutionalize the trilateral cooperation.The gathering comes as the three defense chiefs agreed to hold the trilateral talks alternately during their meeting on the margins of the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore in June.Shin will also hold separate bilateral talks with the defense chiefs of the U.S. and Japan on the sidelines of the trilateral talks in Tokyo.