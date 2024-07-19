Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Unification Minister Meets Campbell to Discuss N. Korea Human Rights, Detainees

Written: 2024-07-23 11:22:28Updated: 2024-07-23 11:25:19

Unification Minister Meets Campbell to Discuss N. Korea Human Rights, Detainees

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho has met with a senior U.S. official to discuss bilateral cooperation in efforts to improve human rights in North Korea and resolve the issue of abductees, detainees and prisoners of war in the North. 

The unification ministry said Kim met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell at the State Department in Washington D.C. on Monday. They exchanged opinions on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and other issues regarding policies on North Korea and reunification.

The ministry said Kim asked for Washington's support for efforts to repatriate six South Koreans detained in North Korea and the two sides shared concerns about deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. 

Kim also called for Washington's attention and support for Seoul's ongoing efforts to craft a new discourse for national reunification that focuses on freedom and prosperity for all the people of the two Koreas.

Two North Korean defectors joined the officials near the end of the meeting to further explain the situation in North Korea to Campbell.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >