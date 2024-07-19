Prosecutor Investigating Luxury Bag Scandal Resigns amid Scrutiny over Questioning of First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

A prosecutor who was investigating allegations that First Lady Kim Keon-hee illegally accepted a luxury bag has resigned after the top prosecutor ordered the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office to review the investigation team’s belated report on Kim's questioning.According to legal circles on Monday, Prosecutor Kim Kyung-mok, from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, submitted his resignation letter that afternoon in protest of the order.Kim reportedly said he made the move after hearing the Supreme Prosecutors' Office would be looking into allegations that the prosecution bypassed Prosecutor General Lee One-seok when it summoned and questioned the first lady. Kim said he was angry and skeptical because he became a target of inspection when all he did was work hard on the investigation.Earlier in the day, Prosecutor General Lee ordered the inspection department of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office to look into how the investigation team handled the first lady’s questioning, which he was not made aware of until some ten hours after the fact.Lee issued the order after receiving a face-to-face-report on the matter from Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office.The prosecutor general reportedly reprimanded the Seoul district chief for the belated report as well as for conducting the questioning at a location other than the prosecutors' office.