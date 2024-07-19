Yoon to Send Special Envoys to Czech Republic over Nuclear Plant Project

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has decided to send special envoys to the Czech Republic, which recently selected Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) as the preferred bidder for its multibillion-dollar nuclear power plant project.Presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon said in a press briefing on Tuesday that Director of National Policy at the presidential office Sung Tae-yoon and industry minister Ahn Duk-geun will head to the European country for a three-day trip to meet with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Síkela.The special envoys will deliver Yoon’s letter of appreciation for the selection and hold discussions on follow-up measures, including the establishment of a hotline between the two governments.The announcement came a day after Yoon ordered government ministries to strengthen the nation's nuclear power plant ecosystem and review sending a special envoy to the Czech Republic.Last week, a South Korean consortium led by KHNP was selected as the preferred bidder for the construction of up to four nuclear power plant units in the Czech Republic.