Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon to Send Special Envoys to Czech Republic over Nuclear Plant Project

Written: 2024-07-23 12:36:17Updated: 2024-07-23 13:50:12

Yoon to Send Special Envoys to Czech Republic over Nuclear Plant Project

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has decided to send special envoys to the Czech Republic, which recently selected Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) as the preferred bidder for its multibillion-dollar nuclear power plant project.

Presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon said in a press briefing on Tuesday that Director of National Policy at the presidential office Sung Tae-yoon and industry minister Ahn Duk-geun will head to the European country for a three-day trip to meet with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Síkela.

The special envoys will deliver Yoon’s letter of appreciation for the selection and hold discussions on follow-up measures, including the establishment of a hotline between the two governments. 

The announcement came a day after Yoon ordered government ministries to strengthen the nation's nuclear power plant ecosystem and review sending a special envoy to the Czech Republic. 

Last week, a South Korean consortium led by KHNP was selected as the preferred bidder for the construction of up to four nuclear power plant units in the Czech Republic.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >