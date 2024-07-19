Prosecutor General Will Not Attend Opposition-Led Impeachment Petition Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok will not attend this week's opposition-led hearing on a public petition calling for a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) said on Tuesday that Lee submitted a statement to the National Assembly outlining reasons for his planned absence. A second hearing session on the impeachment petition is scheduled for Friday.The top prosecutor said the state investigative agency, which fulfills the functions of investigating crimes and indictment, should be guaranteed political neutrality and fairness in investigations in line with the principle of separation of powers.Lee said if the prosecutor general were to testify in parliament about ongoing investigations or indictment, the prosecution's quasi-judicial function would inevitably be hindered and its political neutrality damaged.The Legislation and Judiciary Committee had earlier requested Lee to attend the hearing session and report on the ongoing probes into allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee, including whether there has been any interference in investigations.