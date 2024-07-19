Watchdog to Speed Up Anti-Graft Law Revision to Raise Spending Limit on Meals

Photo : YONHAP News

The state anti-corruption agency said it will swiftly proceed with revising the anti-graft law to raise the spending limit on meals for public officials and other individuals such as journalists and educators from the current 30-thousand won, or around 22 U.S. dollars, to 50-thousand won.At a press briefing on Tuesday, Chung Seung-yun, vice chairman and secretary general of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission(ACRC), said the watchdog will actively cooperate with related ministries to promptly implement the revision of the enforcement ordinance under the law.After a preliminary legislative notice and an inquiry of opinions from ministries, the revision will be subject to a Cabinet meeting for final approval.Chung explained that the 30-thousand-won expense cap on meals, which was based on the 2003 code of conduct in civil service, has remained unchanged for more than two decades, adding that the revision addresses difficulties faced by the agricultural and restaurant industries amid inflation and weak spending.The commission, however, has decided to continue discussions on raising the spending limit on the gifting of agricultural, livestock, fisheries and processed products to 300-thousand won.