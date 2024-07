Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has opened a convention on Tuesday to elect new party leadership.The convention to elect a new party chairperson, four Supreme Council members and one youth Council member began in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Goyang at 2 p.m., with election results expected to be announced at around 4:30 p.m.The new chair will be immediately elected if one of the four candidates, Na Kyung-won, Won Hee-ryong, Yoon Sang-hyun and Han Dong-hoon, wins a majority.If none wins a majority of votes, a runoff will take place between two candidates with the most number of votes. The outcome of the runoff will be announced on Sunday.Ballots cast by party members will account for 80 percent of the result, while public opinion polls will take up 20 percent.