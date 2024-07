Photo : YONHAP News

Roads and homes in Gyeonggi Province, Incheon and Gangwon Province were inundated following an overnight downpour accompanied by strong winds.According to Gyeonggi Province, there were 94 reports of rain-related damage as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, including flooding and road disruptions.In Incheon, 58 cases of rain damage were reported as of 6 a.m., while Gangwon Province reported 72 cases, including landslides and power outages.Forestry authorities issued landslide forecasts in some regions, including a warning issued in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, as of 7:22 a.m., and advisories in Dangjin and Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi and Gangwon's Cheorwon and Pyeongchang.The municipal governments also restricted access to roads, parking areas and bridges near streams and rivers.