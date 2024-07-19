Gov't Expresses Regret over Medical Professors' Decision to Boycott New Recruit Training

Photo : KBS News

The government has expressed regret over some medical professors boycotting training programs in protest of the recruitment of new trainee doctors amid ongoing collective action against the medical school admissions quota hike.Kwon Byung-ki, the health ministry's director general of essential health care, delivered the government's message on Tuesday, saying the professors' decision is expected to discourage trainee doctors from continuing their medical education.Kwon called on the professors to do all that they can to ensure that all junior doctors receive high-quality training without discrimination due to their academic or training background.He then urged all training hospitals to faithfully fulfill agreements and regulations concerning the trainee doctors, warning the government will consider legal action against professors who proceed with the boycott.Earlier in the day, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong presided over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and expressed regret that the professors were "turning a blind eye" to the anxiety and inconvenience experienced by patients.