N. Korea Downplays Trump's Touting of Relationship with Regime's Leader

Written: 2024-07-23 15:30:01Updated: 2024-07-23 16:19:11

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea downplayed former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent touting of a close relationship with its leader Kim Jong-un.

An opinion piece in the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday noted Trump mentioning his close relationship with Kim several times during his acceptance speech as the Republican Party's presidential candidate last Thursday.

However, the commentary stressed that no matter which administration takes office in the United States, the messy political climate between the two parties won't change, adding the regime is not concerned with the election.

Although it's not an official statement from North Korea, it's the first time Pyongyang has responded to Trump's frequent mentioning of its leader, as it appears to signal that its policy toward the U.S. won't change even if the former president is re-elected in November.

While the commentary acknowledged that there was at one point a "personal relationship" between Kim and Trump, it said the relationship did not bring about any real positive change, referring to the fallout of the Hanoi Summit in 2019.
