Photo : KBS News

Monsoon rains are forecast to continue in the central region through Wednesday, adding to the recent deluge that hit residents in Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the Seoul capital area and parts of Gangwon Province are expected to get up to 80 millimeters of precipitation while central Daejeon, Sejong and South Chungcheong can anticipate up to 50 millimeters.Rain clouds from the Yellow Sea are likely to cause heavy showers accompanied by gust of winds, thunder and lightning in southern Gyeonggi and areas along the west coast.Heat waves are projected to stifle country's south, with warnings in place for South Gyeongsang Province and the southeastern city of Ulsan.As daytime highs rise, the weather agency said sudden showers are to be expected amid increasing atmospheric instability.