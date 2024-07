Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics and its largest labor union resumed wage talks on Tuesday, 15 days after the union launched a general strike.The latest round of talks come a day after the National Samsung Electronics Union(NSEU) held a mass rally with 12-hundred of its members, expressing its intention to continue the indefinite strike if management does not accept its demands.The labor union is demanding an average wage increase of five-point-six percent for all union members, a guaranteed day off on the union's founding day, improvement of the performance-based pay system and compensation for losses resulting from the general strike.Samsung Electronics has been firm with its offer of an average wage increase of five-point-one percent.Despite the over two-week-long strike, the company reportedly has not suffered any production disruptions as most of its semiconductor production is automated while replacement workers have been called in.