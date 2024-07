Photo : YONHAP News

The new leadership of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) will be tasked with reforming the party over the next two years, following its crushing defeat in the April 10 general elections, and reestablishing relations with the government.The party's new chairperson is expected to be named at Tuesday's party convention, if one of the four candidates—Na Kyung-won, Won Hee-ryong, Yoon Sang-hyun and Han Dong-hoon—wins a majority of votes.Should there end up being no candidate with a majority win, a runoff will take place on Sunday between the two candidates with the most number of votes.In the aftermath of mudslinging between the candidates leading up to the convention, the new party chief will also be expected to patch up internal disputes and seek unity.According to party officials, the final voting rate that included party member ballots and public opinion polls reached 48-point-five percent, down six-point-six percentage points compared to last year.