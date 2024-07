Photo : KBS News

Former interim leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Han Dong-hoon was officially elected as the new chief at a party convention on Tuesday.Han defeated Rep. Na Kyung-won, former land minister Won Hee-ryong and Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun.The new leadership will be tasked with reforming the PPP following its crushing defeat in the April 10 general elections and reestablishing relations with the government.In the aftermath of mudslinging between the candidates leading up to Tuesday's convention, the new party chief is expected to patch up internal discord and seek unity.Ballots cast by party members accounted for 80 percent of the result, while public opinion polls took up 20 percent.