Bereaved Families of Lithium Battery Plant Fire Demand Measures to Prevent Future Tragedies

Photo : YONHAP News

Marking 30 days since the deadly fire at the Aricell lithium battery plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, bereaved family members have called on the government to prepare measures to prevent a recurrence of such disasters.The Aricell Accident Victim Family Council, the Aricell Disaster Response Committee and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) held a press conference on Tuesday at various locations across the country, including the Seoul Employment and Labor Office.They called on the government to prepare fundamental measures to prevent such accidents from happening again, while calling on the management to engage in sincere negotiations with the victims and their families.They stressed that already a month has passed since the deadly fire, yet the victims' families are still struggling to receive individual compensation, noting that the company is trying to force a quick settlement.The deadly blaze that broke out at the battery plant on June 24 killed 23 people and injured eight others, many of whom were foreign workers.