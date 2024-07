Photo : YONHAP News

Table tennis athletes from the two Koreas were spotted training at the same Olympic venue in Paris.The South Korean table tennis team began training at South Paris Arena Hall 4 at 3 p.m. Monday, local time, with athletes like Shin Yu-bin and Lim Jong-hoon seen warming up and exchanging rallies.Some 40 minutes after the South Korean team started its practice, North Korea's Pyon Song-gyong, Ri Jong-sik and Kim Kum-yong entered the arena and immediately began training using the table next to the South Korean athletes.According to MyInfo, the official information site of the Paris Olympic Organizing Committee, North Korea sent 16 athletes to compete in seven sports.The 2024 Paris Olympic Games marks the first Olympic participation by the North in eight years since it was suspended by the International Olympic Committee(IOC) for refusing to send athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.