Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has elected former interim chief Han Dong-hoon as its new leader.At the convention held in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Goyang on Tuesday, Han won 62-point-84 percent of votes cast.Former land minister Won Hee-ryong garnered 18-point-85 percent of votes, five-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won 14-point-58 percent and another five-term lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun three-point-73 percent.Ballots cast by party members accounted for 80 percent of results, while public opinion polls took up 20 percent.Also at the convention, Jang Dong-hyeok, Kim Jae-won, Ihn Yo-han and Kim Meen-geon were elected as members of the party’s Supreme Council while Jin Jong-oh was elected as a youth member of the council.