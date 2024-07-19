Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

First Lady Says She Thought Cosmetic Products Gifted by Pastor Were From Discount Store

Written: 2024-07-23 18:23:44Updated: 2024-07-23 19:05:10

First Lady Says She Thought Cosmetic Products Gifted by Pastor Were From Discount Store

Photo : YONHAP News

First Lady Kim Keon-hee was found to have told the prosecution that she had accepted cosmetic products gifted by pastor Choi Jae-young because she thought they were bought from a discount store. 

According to the legal circle on Tuesday, Kim gave such testimony during questioning by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on allegations that she received a luxury bag from Choi in September 2022 in violation of the anti-graft law. 

Kim was found to have received the cosmetic products, worth some one-point-eight million won, or around 13-hundred U.S. dollars, in June 2022. 

The first lady also reportedly told prosecutors that she felt a sense of closeness when Choi told her in January 2022 that his hometown is Yangpyeong in Gyeonggi Province just like Kim. 

On the luxury bag that Choi gave her, Kim maintained that the gift was not work-related and had ordered her staff to return it to Choi but the bag was stored after the staff member failed to return it by mistake.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >