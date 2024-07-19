Menu Content

New PPP Chief Urges Party to Not Fight with Public Sentiment But to be On Same Side

Written: 2024-07-23 19:03:22Updated: 2024-07-23 19:07:10

Photo : YONHAP News

The newly elected leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Han Dong-hoon has stressed the need for the party to be on the same side of public sentiment, saying there is no politics that can go against public opinion. 

Han made the remark in his acceptance speech on Tuesday at the party convention held at Goyang city where he won the party chairmanship after securing 62-point-eight percent of votes cast.

The new leader called on the PPP to react more actively to the people’s minds and expectations as he stressed the need for the party to accurately identify public sentiment through a healthy and productive relationship with the government and through rational debates, and to react in a timely manner. 

Han also vowed to be mindful of those who did not support him, saying he will closely heed the views of party members and fellow lawmakers and persuade them when there is a disagreement within the party. 

Meanwhile, the opposition camp urged Han to immediately pursue the introduction of a bill mandating a special counsel probe into the military’s handling of a Marine’s death last year.
