Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) convention to elect a new leadership on Tuesday and underlined the importance of unity between the administration and the party.Yoon said the administration and the ruling camp are one who share a joint fate.He said the two sides must be united in addressing the economic hardship of the people and in working toward making the people happy.The president then said the opposition camp is immersed in political wrangling while neglecting pending economic policies, including livelihood issues.He denounced the opposition for stalling parliamentary activities, saying though it has already been two months since the 22nd National Assembly opened, parliament remains virtually idle.Yoon said united power is most required to overcome the political landscape in which the opposition holds a supermajority and to enable the nation toward a leap forward.