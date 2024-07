Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has floated more trash-carrying balloons over the border toward South Korea, just three days after its previous launch.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Wednesday the regime is again flying balloons which have been detected in northern parts of Gyeonggi Province.The JCS warned the public to be aware of falling objects and to refrain from touching the balloons and their loads if discovered. Officials stressed that any balloons found should be reported to a nearby military unit or police station.North Korea has sent thousands of trash balloons over ten occasions since it conducted its first launch on May 28 in response to anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns carried out by defector groups in South Korea.The South Korean military is conducting loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts toward the North near the border in response to the North’s continued balloon launches.