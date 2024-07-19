Menu Content

Yoon to Visit Czech Republic in September to Discuss Nuclear Power Project

Written: 2024-07-24 08:45:23Updated: 2024-07-24 16:36:22

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala discussed bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy and other areas during a phone call on Tuesday, following the Czech Republic's selection of a South Korean consortium as the preferred bidder for its major nuclear power project.

The top office said President Yoon will visit Prague in September at the invitation of Fiala to discuss the successful implementation of the nuclear power plant project and ways to deepen bilateral economic cooperation.  

Yoon said the project will serve as an opportunity for both countries to substantially enhance their capabilities in the nuclear area, proposing the two countries "join hands to enter the global market in the era of a nuclear renaissance."

Expressing gratitude for the Czech Republic’s selection of Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP), Yoon said he sent a delegation to discuss follow-up measures. 

Fiala offered his congratulations on KHNP’s selection as the preferred bidder and reportedly said the new nuclear reactors will be an important turning point for his country to secure energy security and strengthen its industrial competitiveness. 

The Czech prime minister said he hopes the project will further solidify the strong strategic partnership between the two nations.
