Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics' fourth-generation high bandwidth memory or HBM3 chips have reportedly passed Nvidia’s quality tests for use in its processors for the first time, but its fifth-generation HBM3E chips have yet to meet Nvidia’s standards, Reuters reported on Wednesday.According to Reuters, citing three anonymous sources, Samsung's HBM3 chips will only be used in a less sophisticated Nvidia graphics processing unit(GPU), the H20, which has been developed for the Chinese market in compliance with U.S. export controls.The sources said it was not immediately clear if Nvidia would use Samsung’s HBM3 chips in its other AI processors.They added that Samsung has also yet to meet Nvidia's standards for fifth-generation HBM3E chips and testing of those chips is continuing.