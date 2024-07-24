N. Korean Trash Balloon Lands Near S. Korean Presidential Office in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Some of the trash-carrying balloons sent by North Korea landed near the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday.The Presidential Security Service(PSS) located and cordoned off the fallen trash near the Yongsan presidential office after tracking the route of the batch of balloons launched by the North earlier in the day.The PSS said chemical, biological and radiological response teams confirmed that the objects were retrieved and did not present a danger or contamination, adding that it will continue monitoring in cooperation with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.The South Korean military maintains a policy of collecting the waste from the North Korean balloons after they land, as shooting them down could lead to the scattering of balloon debris and waste in the air, potentially causing greater damage.North Korea launched some 300 trash balloons early on Wednesday, its tenth batch of releases since it first began sending them over in late May. According to the JCS, 250 of these balloons fell onto Seoul and Gyeonggi Province as of 4 p.m.The South Korean military in response has been transmitting loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts towards the North near the border.