Prosecutors Summon Ex-Supreme Court Chief Kim Myeong-su for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have summoned former Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su for questioning in relation to a false statement he gave to parliament four years ago after refusing to accept a resignation submitted by a former high court judge involved in a judicial power abuse scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office revealed on Wednesday that it recently requested Kim to appear for the questioning which is expected to take place as early as next month.Kim is suspected of lying to the National Assembly when he stated that he never rejected a resignation tendered by then Judge Lim Seong-geun in May 2020 to allegedly enable the then ruling Democratic Party(DP) to secure parliamentary approval of Lim's impeachment. He later admitted that he refused to accept the resignation after Lim released a recording of their conversation.A complaint was filed against Kim in 2021 by the then main opposition People Power Party(PPP), accusing him of abuse of power, false public documentation and obstruction of official duty.The prosecution, during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, did not proceed with the probe after it conducted questioning of Lim's fellow senior judge, Kim In-kyeom. However, it resumed investigations after President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in 2022.Kim will be the second former Supreme Court chief justice to undergo prosecutor questioning following his predecessor Yang Sung-tae, who also faced charges related to judicial power abuse.