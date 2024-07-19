S. Korea Ranks 3rd on 2024 Global Passport Power List

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranked third on this year's global passport power list, with a holder of the South Korean passport being able to travel visa-free to 191 countries around the world.According to the latest Henley Passport Index by the London-based investment migration consultancy Henley and Partners on Tuesday, South Korea, along with Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden, ranked third.The South Korean passport was second on the list in 2022, allowing visa-free traveling to 192 countries, and third in 2023, with visa-free visits to 189 countries.Singapore topped the ranking for the second consecutive year in 2024, allowing holders of its passport to travel without a visa to 195 countries, followed by France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain in second place with 192 countries.The United States, which in the past had held the most powerful passport, stayed at eighth with 186 countries, while North Korea ranked 96th with 41, and Afghanistan remained the lowest 103rd with 26 countries for the second year.