PPP Chief Han Reaffirms Push for Bill on Special Counsel Probe Backed by Third Party

Photo : KBS News

Han Dong-hoon, the newly elected chairman of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), has reaffirmed he will push for the enactment of a bill that calls for a special council chosen by a third party to probe the military's handling of a Marine's death last year.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, his first official day as party chief, Han said his stance on the matter has not changed, as the proposed bill could help the PPP clear up public misunderstanding that it has been passive in seeking the truth behind the tragedy.Han questioned why former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung had rejected the proposal, stressing that a special prosecutor should be decided by a third party, and not the DP.Asked whether the PPP will adopt the third-party probe bill as a party platform, Han said they abide by democratic procedures and such a decision will be thoroughly explained through the party's democratic process.In response to PPP Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won prioritizing the opinions of the floor leader over the party chair in cases of disagreement on the probe bill, Han said differences can be narrowed through discussions.