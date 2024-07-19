Han Reaffirms Push for 3rd-Party Marine Death Probe, DP Urges Support for Vetoed Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party's(PPP) new chairman Han Dong-hoon maintained a proposal for a third-party recommended special counsel probe into last year's death of a Marine, while the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) urged the PPP to support a president-vetoed opposition bill in a revote.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, a day after he was elected new PPP chief, Han said his position on the matter has not changed as the proposed bill could help the PPP clear up public misunderstanding that it has been passive in finding the truth behind the tragedy.Han's remarks seemingly differ from those of newly elected PPP Supreme Council members Kim Jae-won and Kim Meen-geon, who had called to place priority on the opinion of the floor leader regarding the probe over that of the party chair.On the other side of the aisle, the DP put forth a five-point list of demands for the new PPP leadership, including acceptance of the opposition-pushed probe bill involving special prosecutor recommendation by the opposition, and another special counsel probe on allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.DP floor leader Park Chan-dae also urged Han to adopt as a party platform to vote in favor of the opposition probe bill when it is put to a second plenary vote, citing that the PPP chief had promised to stand by public sentiment.Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk Yeol is hosting a dinner banquet for Han, former PPP interim leader Hwang Yoo-yea, and the rest of party leadership on Wednesday.