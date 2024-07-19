Samsung Electronics, SK hynix to Showcase Latest Chips at FMS 2024

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's top chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix will take part in the Flash Memory Summit(FMS) 2024, a major U.S. event in the NAND flash memory industry.According to industry sources on Wednesday, the two companies will present their insights into the AI ​​memory market through keynote speeches and introduce their latest products at the event slated to be held in Santa Clara, California from August 6 to 8.Some of the largest memory chipmakers around the world will feature in the event, including Japan's Kioxia, the U.S.' Western Digital and Micron.Under the theme of 'The Future of Memory and Storage', industry giants will showcase a wide range of high-capacity and high-performance products related to automobiles, data centers and artificial intelligence, such as DRAM and NAND chips.With the rapid growth of the AI industry, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix will highlight their latest products essential to AI technology, including the latest high-bandwidth memory(HBM) and Compute Express Link(CXL) technology.