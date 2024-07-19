Seoul Under Heat Wave Advisory amid Stifling Temperatures

Photo : YONHAP News

A heat wave advisory was issued for all of Seoul as of Wednesday morning as the metropolitan government swiftly activated its comprehensive support situation room in response to stifling temperatures in the capital.A heat wave advisory is issued when the highest perceived temperature is projected to be 33 degrees Celsius or higher for more than two days, or when significant damage is expected due to prolonged hot weather.Seoul city and its 25 autonomous districts decided to boost operations of street sweeper trucks that spray water in response to help alleviate the heat.Around 190 street sweeper trucks will be deployed to cool down major roads with water two to three times a day, while 12 snow removal trucks will be converted to water sprinkler trucks to increase the number of vehicles in operation.To protect construction workers who are especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, the city said it will initiate intensive checks to ensure that workers are given sufficient breaks and provided cool resting areas, and that increased water spraying measures are implemented at construction sites.