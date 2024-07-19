Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KEPCO CEO Calls for More Investment in Power Grid, Electricity Rate Hikes

Written: 2024-07-24 16:45:20Updated: 2024-07-24 17:25:37

KEPCO CEO Calls for More Investment in Power Grid, Electricity Rate Hikes

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) on Wednesday called for a revamp of energy innovation companies and increasing investment in the power grid, which would inevitably necessitate a hike in electricity bills.

Kim Dong-cheol made the remarks at a forum held at KEPCO's regional headquarters in Seoul, saying more investments are needed to strengthen South Korea's competitiveness and stabilize the national economy.

Kim stressed the need to swiftly expand the national grid to promote carbon neutrality, ensure stable power supply and contribute to the nation's future growth.

He pointed out that advanced industries such as semiconductors, biotechnology and artificial intelligence(AI) all exist on the foundation of the power industry.

Kim further explained that due to the expansion of the AI industry and rapid electrification, necessary investment in the power grid is expected to exceed 56-point-five trillion won, or 40-point-eight billion U.S. dollars, stressing the need to raise electricity rates to help cover the costs.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >