National Assembly Speaker Says Four Media Bills to Be Sent to Plenary Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said Wednesday that the four contentious media bills led by the main opposition would be submitted to the plenary session on Thursday if there are no changes in the stance of the government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP).At a press conference held at the National Assembly earlier in the day, Woo said that as the DP has called for mediation on the bills, the ruling party and the government should do their part to accept the request.Last week, Woo called for mediation, calling on the ruling party and the government to suspend the appointment procedures for public broadcasting board members, while the DP would temporarily halt the impeachment motion against the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chairman. The government and the ruling party, however, rejected the mediation request.The National Assembly speaker slammed the government and the PPP for rejecting the request without a counter-proposal.Woo also said that a re-vote on the special probe bill on the death of Marine Corporal Chae may take place on Thursday after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed the passage of the contentious bill earlier this month.