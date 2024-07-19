Menu Content

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Warns S. Korea of Taking Any Action Toward Russia

2024-07-24

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has warned that Moscow will respond to any action that South Korea takes toward Russia. 

In an interview with Russia’s state-run Tass news agency on Wednesday, Rudenko said Moscow will not dismiss any single action that Seoul takes against Russia without an appropriate response.

His remarks came as Seoul said last month that it could change the size and nature of support it provides to Ukraine in the wake of the adoption of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Russia and North Korea. 

Rudenko warned Seoul of taking any hasty action that could further raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula and called on Seoul to focus on its own security interest rather than that of a third country. 

On the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Russia and North Korea, Rudenko reiterated that there is no need for concern for South Korea as the military assistance that Moscow and Pyongyang agreed to engage in under the treaty only applies in the event one of them comes under attack.
