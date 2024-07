Photo : YONHAP News

The nation will see cloudy skies on Thursday with rain showers expected for most parts of the nation during the morning and evening.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, between five and 40 millimeters of rain showers will fall on Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi Province as well as the inland and mountainous regions of Gangwon Province on Thursday.Daejeon, Sejong, Gwangju, Daegu and the provinces of Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeogsang will expect between five and 60 millimeters of rain showers.Morning lows will stand between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius while afternoon highs will range from 30 to 35 degrees.