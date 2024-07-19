WeMakePrice, TMON Users Flock to Headquarters to Demand Refunds

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 200 people flocked to the headquarters of e-commerce retailer WeMakePrice in southern Seoul on Wednesday night, demanding refunds for travel packages and other products sold on the platform.The consumers asked company officials when they will get their refunds and why the company has been unable to process payments.WeMakePrice CEO Ryu Hwa-hyun appeared at the headquarters after midnight to assure customers the company will do all it can to compensate them, adding that they are looking ways to refund the consumers who visited the headquarters.The company began to check the purchases of the consumers at around 2 a.m. Thursday, with some of them refunded from 3 a.m.Some users of TMON, another online shopping platform, also gathered at TMON's headquarters to try and secure refunds.TMON and WeMakePrice, both subsidiaries of the Singapore-based e-commerce platform Qoo10, are suffering delays in payments and refunds reportedly due to liquidity issues.