Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's business sentiment worsened in June amid high oil prices, snapping its four-month rise.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the Business Survey Index(BSI) for all industries stood at 95-point-one in July, down zero-point-six points from the previous month. It marks the first fall after rising four straight months since February.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The BSI for manufacturers also dropped one-point-seven points month-on-month to reach 95-point-seven in July.The index for non-manufacturing industries, which includes restaurants, wholesalers and retail businesses, reached 94-point-six, up zero-point-three points from a month ago, growing for the fifth consecutive month.Meanwhile, the BSI outlook for August stood at 93-point-four, up one-point-three points from the previous month.