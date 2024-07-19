Top Prosecutor Briefed about First Lady's Questioning over 3 Hours after Prosecutors' Report

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, reportedly briefed the top prosecutor about the questioning of first lady Kim Keon-hee over graft allegations more than three hours after he was informed of the situation.According to legal circles on Thursday, the prosecutors handling the case claimed they made a report to Lee at 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, notifying that they were beginning to question Kim about allegations she illegally received a luxury bag, after interrogating her about her alleged stock manipulation.But it is known that Lee briefed Prosecutor General Lee One-seok at 11:16 p.m. the same night, three hours and 30 minutes after receiving the report from the prosecutors.Prosecutors of the probe teams reportedly found out about the time gap recently and protested against the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office over the belated report.The inspection department of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, which is looking into the belated report, is expected to focus on the reason for the significant delay in the report to the prosecutor general.