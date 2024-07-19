Seoul Gets First Heat Wave Warning This Summer

Photo : KBS News

The season’s first heat wave warning was issued in Seoul at 10 a.m. on Thursday as scorching temperatures were expected to continue for a while.A heat wave warning is issued when the highest perceived daily temperature is projected to be 35 degrees Celsius or higher for more than two days, or when significant damage is expected due to prolonged hot weather.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) also upgraded heat wave advisories to warnings in most areas in Gyeonggi Province and parts of other provinces.The KMA said the highest perceived temperature climbed to over 35 degrees in most parts of the nation, raising the possibility of heat-related diseases.As of Thursday morning, heat wave alerts were in place for 176 regions nationwide, with heat wave warnings issued for 106 locations and advisories for 70 areas.A heat wave advisory is issued when the highest perceived temperature is projected to be 33 degrees Celsius or higher for more than two days.