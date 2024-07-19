Prosecutors Seek 300 Mln Won Fine for Fmr. DP Chief's Wife

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Thursday sought a fine of three million won, or around two-thousand-200 U.S. dollars, against the wife of former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.During a final trial hearing at Suwon District Court, the prosecution requested the monetary penalty for Kim Hye-kyung, who was indicted without pretrial detention, citing the gravity and the nature of her offense.Kim is accused of providing meals for six people, including the wives of three then-incumbent or former DP lawmakers, in August 2021, each worth 104-thousand won, following Lee's declaration to seek the party's presidential nomination.The prosecution suspected that Kim had tried to bribe the wives of politicians with significant influence over party affairs in a bid to secure her husband's nomination.Emphasizing that an act of making a contribution involving wives of politicians can have a big impact on an election outcome, the prosecution called for a stern enforcement of the law as Kim had mobilized public officials in the offense, despite their duty to political neutrality.