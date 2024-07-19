Prosecutors Seek 300 Mln Won Fine for Fmr. DP Chief's Wife

Prosecutors on Thursday sought a fine of three million won, or around two-thousand-200 U.S. dollars, against the wife of former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.
During a final trial hearing at Suwon District Court, the prosecution requested the monetary penalty for Kim Hye-kyung, who was indicted without pretrial detention, citing the gravity and the nature of her offense.
Kim is accused of providing meals for six people, including the wives of three then-incumbent or former DP lawmakers, in August 2021, each worth 104-thousand won, following Lee's declaration to seek the party's presidential nomination.
The prosecution suspected that Kim had tried to bribe the wives of politicians with significant influence over party affairs in a bid to secure her husband's nomination.
Emphasizing that an act of making a contribution involving wives of politicians can have a big impact on an election outcome, the prosecution called for a stern enforcement of the law as Kim had mobilized public officials in the offense, despite their duty to political neutrality.