Photo : YONHAP News

Police have requested a pretrial detention warrant for the driver of the car that crashed into pedestrians near Seoul City Hall early this month, killing nine people and injuring seven others.The Seoul Namdaemun Police Station on Thursday said it filed the request Wednesday afternoon in consideration of the seriousness of the crime and the investigation outcome.The police had also taken into account the scope of irreparable damage and the fact that the 68-year-old driver, identified by his surname Cha, continues to deny fault.Cha claimed during three rounds of police questioning that he had experienced sudden unintended acceleration while he was driving.The National Forensic Service, which conducted a detailed identification and analysis of the vehicle, had notified the police that data showed Cha stepped on the gas pedal at the time he drove onto the sidewalk and that there was no trace of him hitting the brake.