Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol invited the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) new leadership, including chairman Han Dong-hoon and his election rivals, to the top office for dinner on Wednesday.During the two-hour dinner party, Yoon encouraged the attendees and thanked them for their hard work. He told them to forget what went on in the days leading up to the party's leadership election and to start focusing on how to help the party perform well going forward.The president also called for the PPP to unite in supporting Han as the new party chief and offering him much needed support in navigating through challenges.In response, Han pledged efforts to support the success of the Yoon administration and the ruling conservative party.Prior to the banquet, a presidential official said the gathering would highlight unity between the PPP and the government.