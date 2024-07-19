Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Set to Table Motion to Impeach KCC Vice Chair in Apparent Attempt to Prevent MBC Shareholder Board Appointment

Written: 2024-07-25 13:56:36Updated: 2024-07-25 14:10:33

DP Set to Table Motion to Impeach KCC Vice Chair in Apparent Attempt to Prevent MBC Shareholder Board Appointment

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is set to table a motion to impeach the vice chair of the state broadcasting watchdog in an apparent attempt to prevent appointment of board members at the largest shareholder of public broadcaster MBC.

DP floor spokesperson Yoon Jong-kun said on Thursday that his party is expected to adopt the motion to be reported to the plenary session later in the day as a party platform.

The motion aims to impeach Korea Communications Commission(KCC) vice chair Lee Sang-in, who is serving as the acting chair of the current two-person organization during an ongoing confirmation hearing for KCC chair nominee Lee Jin-sook.

The opposition, which is pushing to enact laws aimed at reforming governance structure of public broadcasters, is thought to be trying to prevent appointment of new board members at the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, MBC's largest shareholder.

The impeachment motion must be put to a vote between 24 and 72 hours after it is reported to the plenary.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >