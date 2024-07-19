NBS Poll: Yoon's Approval Rating Rises to 30%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose over the past two weeks, a new public opinion poll showed Thursday.According to the National Barometer Survey(NBS) conducted by Embrain Public, KSTAT Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on one-thousand-five adults across the nation from Monday to Wednesday, 30 percent responded positively to the Yoon administration's management of state affairs, up four percentage points from two weeks earlier, while those that responded negatively fell four percentage points to 62 percent.The latest results also mark the first time the president's approval rating was in the 30 percent range since April 4 when it stood at 38 percent, just before the April general elections.By party, the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) approval rating rose six percentage points compared to two weeks ago, at 36 percent, while the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) approval rating fell two percentage points from the same period to 25 percent.The survey had a response rate of 16-point-six percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.